Building collapse shows town's rich, middle-class division

Before the Champlain Towers South tragedy, Surfside, with about 6,000 residents on a half-square mile (1.3 square kilometers) of an island off Miami, was one of South Florida's most anonymous municipalities — though in January Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner rented a luxury condo in a new building two blocks from the collapse.

The town is known for its clean beaches and a 12-story limit on its buildings, and stands in contrast with neighboring Miami Beach and its world-famous nightlife, Bal Harbour with its high-end shopping and both with buildings that are double and triple the height of Surfside's tallest.

Mayor Charles Burkett said the town has experienced a “roller coaster" of emotions since the collapse. Demolition of the remaining portion of the structure and Tropical Storm Elsa, which brought strong winds and heavy rains to the area, have intensified what the community is going through.

“We have faced innumerable challenges, but the little good news is the resources we have are all aligned, all focused and pulling in the same direction,” he said.

Ryan Mermer moved to Surfside earlier this year from Palm Beach County, drawn by the quiet, the town's proximity to Miami's thriving business climate and its large Orthodox Jewish community. On Saturdays, much of the town closes for the Sabbath except for the chain stores. Surfside was home to Isaac Bashevis Singer, a Yiddish poet and short-story writer who won the 1978 Nobel Prize in Literature.

But Mermer also got a deal on a small apartment built a half-century ago, just steps away from the luxury condo that former President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law moved into. While Mermer's building was constructed for the middle class, today’s construction is aimed at the New York, European and South American elite, who are drawn by the state’s lifestyle, weather and lack of an income tax.

“I pay $1,375 (a month) ... across the street from the beach; Ivanka and Jared pay $38,000,” said Mermer, a real estate agent who also works for Holocaust Heroes Worldwide, a support group for survivors of the Nazi death camps.

In Surfside's low-key shopping district one recent afternoon, barber Aramis Armor and Freddy Elias, the co-owner of a tailor and dry cleaning shop, had no customers. The pandemic hit their businesses hard, both said, and the collapse and the resulting street closures made it difficult for anyone to reach them.

Amor says that in normal times, the business district is full of families — they can have an ice cream, eat pizza or drink a coffee in the many locally owned businesses that dot the downtown.

“They are all very nice, the clients are very good,” Armor said. He blamed city officials for his lack of business, saying they should never have let the collapsed building decay like it did.

Elias, who has owned Surfside businesses for 25 years, is hoping a federal low-interest loan promised by President Joe Biden's administration to stores affected by the collapse will tide him over until his customers return. Meanwhile, a partner was headed to a customer's home for a fitting rather than make the client fight traffic to get to the store.

“Since COVID and now this tragedy, it has been very, very bad for us,” Elias said. “We need help.”

The streets reopened this week.

__

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Associated Press writers Mike Schneider in Orlando and Gisela Salomon in Miami; photographer Marta Lavandier in Surfside; and researcher Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.

Caption Police officers stand near the beach entrance to the Arte by Antonio Citterio condominium, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump rent an apartment at Arte while their home is under construction at nearby Indian Creek Village. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Beachgoers walk by the beach entrance to the Arte by Antonio Citterio condominium, center, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump rent an apartment at Arte while their home is under construction at nearby Indian Creek Village. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption A couple walk on the beach, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Surfside, known for its clean beaches and a 12-story limit on its buildings, stands in contrast with neighboring Miami Beach and its world-famous nightlife, Bal Harbour with its high-end shopping and both with buildings that are double and triple the height of Surfside's tallest. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Aramis Love, owner of the Surfside Barber Shop, sits on a chair, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Love, who struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, fears the street closures in the village due to the Champlain Towers South residential building collapse, will impact the business district in Surfside. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Henry Grench, 22 months, runs to the beach in his pajamas as his father Dan and friend Andrea Vianna try to keep up, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Surfside, a community of primarily single family homes, and a small but vibrant commercial district, has mid-rise apartments and condominiums on the beach. Surfside beach entrances are surrounded by native vegetation to reduce beach erosion. ( AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Freddy Elias, owner of Geneva Tailor, stands outside his shop, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Like many small businesses that struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Elias now is impacted by the Champlain Towers South residential building collapse and street closures that restrict costumers and pedestrian traffic to his business. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Christina D'Leon and her dog Otto walk to Surfside beach, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Surfside beach entrances are surrounded by native vegetation to reduce beach erosion. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Caption Eva Civale and her daughter Sandra, walk back to their apartment from the grocery store, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The Civale family came to the U.S from Argentina and chose to live in Surfside because of the its small town feel, security and easy access to the beach. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier