Building collapse in South Korea kills 9, injures 8

Kim said the bus driver was among the injured. Authorities didn’t immediately provide details of the other injured or dead people.

An earlier fire agency statement said the debris also fell on two passenger vehicles. But agency officials later corrected that after watching security videos.

Local media showed the debris falling on the bus and engulfing the street in a huge cloud of dust. A video after the collapse showed dozens of rescue workers equipped with stretchers and crowbars searching for survivors while excavators hacked at a huge mountain of crumbled concrete and bent steel beams spilling over the motorway.

