ajc logo
X

Building collapse in northern Iraqi city kills 3, injures 9

National & World News
1 hour ago
Police say a building under construction has collapsed in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, killing three people and injuring nine others

BAGHDAD (AP) — A building under construction collapsed in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, killing three people and injuring nine others, police said Friday.

The Thursday afternoon collapse occurred in a western neighborhood of Mosul when workers were casting the roof of the building with cement. The police command in Ninevah province said the building is owned by the city’s department in charge of the sewage system.

It said the nine injured were taken to a hospital in the city.

Large parts of Mosul were destroyed in 2017 during a monthslong battle against the Islamic State group that ended with Iraqi forces' victory over IS in the city. The battle ended the extremists’ caliphate in Iraq in July that year.

IS captured Mosul, Iraqi’s second-largest city, in June 2014 and held it until their defeat three years later.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cops: Man nabbed while stealing $22K worth of items from luxury store in Buckhead10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game
20h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
16h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
11h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
11h ago

Delta pitch to frequent fliers: free Wi-Fi, personalized entertainment
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Curtis

Kenyan LGBTQ activist's body found in metal box
8m ago
McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight
16m ago
Egyptian pound sees largest single-day fall since IMF deal
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia governor blasts ban on tailgating at CFB championship game
20h ago
Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top