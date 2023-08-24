BreakingNews
Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today

Building collapse in Nigeria's capital leaves two people dead while many are feared trapped

Rescue crews are searching for survivors after a building collapse in Nigeria's capital left two people dead while many others are feared trapped

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By CHINEDU ASADU – Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago
X

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Rescue crews were searching for survivors Thursday after a building collapse in Nigeria’s capital left two people dead while many others are feared trapped, emergency officials said.

The two-story building in the densely populated Garki district of the capital Abuja collapsed during a downpour late Wednesday, witnesses said. It served both as a shopping center and a residential block and some of those trapped were believed to be shoppers.

Nkechi Isa, spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the city said 37 people have so far been pulled alive from the rubble. She said the rescue efforts would continue until the rubble has been searched.

Crews used an excavator and a bulldozer to clear away debris in search of survivors. A large crowd of people who gathered on the street where the building had stood cheered as crews pulled out survivors. Others awaited news about their missing relatives.

Samuel Japhet narrowly escaped the collapse after entering the building to buy drinks. “We bought the drinks and left, it was not up to 30 minutes and it happened,” said Japhet. “People were there, all these places, people live here.”

Building collapses are becoming rampant in Africa's most populous country with more than a dozen of such failures recorded in the last year, including earlier in August when a mosque collapsed in the northwestern Kaduna state, killing seven people.

Authorities often blame such disasters on a failure by officials to enforce building safety regulations and on poor maintenance.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today41m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today
21h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC UPDATE
1 lane open on I-20 West after deadly crash in Douglasville
1h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Back so soon? The unpredictable return of COVID-19
3h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Back so soon? The unpredictable return of COVID-19
3h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Savannah square saga: Replacing name of pro-slavery advocate proves difficult
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Bans on diverse picture books? Young kids need to see their families represented, experts...
10m ago
Firefighters in Greece struggle to control blazes in country's northeast and near Athens
13m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street mixed early as Nvidia pushes Nasdaq higher
14m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
12h ago
Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top