Building collapse in Italy kills 2 young siblings and their mother

ROME (AP) — A two-story building collapsed in the southern Italian province of Naples early Sunday, killing two young siblings and their mother, while burying the children's grandmother under the rubble, firefighters and local authorities said.

The firefighters said on their official Telegram channel that a gas explosion likely caused the collapse.

Rescuers in the town of Saviano recovered first the bodies of a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, and a few hours later recovered the body of another victim, identified as their mother, local authorities said.