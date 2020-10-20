Buffett's firm to pay $4.1M fine for subsidiary's Iran sales

The Treasury Department announced the settlement with Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on Tuesday. The fine related to $383,443 worth of cutting tools and other equipment that Berkshire's Iscar subsidiary sold to Turkish distributors between 2012 and 2016. Regulators said Iscar officials knew the products were going to be delivered to Iranian buyers.

Officials at Berkshire's headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, didn't immediately respond to questions about the settlement Tuesday. Regulators said Berkshire reported the improper sales to the Treasury Department in 2016 after receiving a tip about them.