Buffett still wants deals but can't find any attractive ones

And despite the dearth of acquisitions and new investments Berkshire has continued to profit. The company reported making $39.6 billion, or $26,690 per Class A share, during the fourth quarter. That's up from $35.8 billion, or $25,015 per Class A share, a year ago.

But those bottom line figures were inflated by paper gains on Berkshire's investments, which is why Buffett maintains that operating earnings are a better measure of the company's performance because they exclude investments and derivatives. By that measure, Berkshire's operating earnings jumped from $5.02 billion, or $3,224.74 per Class A share, to $7.3 billion, or $4,904.23 per Class A share, during the fourth quarter.

The four analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Berkshire to report operating earnings per Class A share of $4,197.84 in the quarter.

Berkshire owns an eclectic variety of companies, including BNSF, a number of large electric utilities, Geico insurance and an assortment of manufacturing and retail companies. The conglomerate also holds large stock investments in Apple, Coca-Cola, Bank of America and other companies.