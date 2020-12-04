Buffalo yet to be informed by MAC it has clinched East title

It's unclear whether the conference will attempt to reschedule the game after announcing the cancelation. The MAC season was already condensed, with each school playing a six-game schedule.

Ohio already had its game against Miami, Ohio, on Nov. 17 canceled due to COVID-19.

The Bulls were on the road to Athens, Ohio, when they learned of the cancelation. The team's five-bus caravan pulled over at a rest stop and then turned around to travel back home.

“While we are disappointed our game at Ohio has been canceled, the health and safety of our student athletes continues to be our top priority,” Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said in a statement released by the school, noting his team did not have any players test positive this week.

Buffalo is scheduled to close its season hosting Akron on Dec. 12. The Bulls are led by Jaret Patterson, who ran for 409 yards and eight touchdowns last weekend in a 70-41 win over Kent State.

