ajc logo
X

Buffalo, western NY brace for potentially dangerous storm

National & World News
28 minutes ago
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency starting Thursday in parts of western New York ahead of a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow.

The National Weather Service forecast up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of snow or more through Sunday that “may paralyze” the hardest-hit communities, including Buffalo, with periods of near-zero visibility.

Hochul's state of emergency covers 11 counties, with commercial truck traffic banned from a stretch of Interstate 90 southwest of Buffalo after 4 p.m. Thursday.

The snowfall was expected to be at its greatest intensity between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday.

“I want western New Yorkers to take this seriously,” Hochul said.

The weather service also warned of accumulations of 2 feet (0.6 meters) or more of lake-effect snow in parts of northern Michigan through Sunday.

Credit: DON CAMPBELL

Credit: DON CAMPBELL

Credit: DON CAMPBELL

Credit: DON CAMPBELL

Credit: DON CAMPBELL

Credit: DON CAMPBELL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Liberty Media to split off Braves, create new stock3h ago

All-region teams: Champion Stockbridge places 8 on 5-4A first team
6h ago

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC via AP

The Jolt: Tributes pour in for late House Speaker David Ralston
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies
20h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, dies
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New Warnock ad showcases his split-ticket voter runoff strategy
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mike Kropf

UVA promises external review of its interaction with suspect
11m ago
Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
14m ago
Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Pelosi won't seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
14m ago
Atlanta holiday tree lightings 2022: Dates and times, where to see them
10m ago
Holidays and Saturday voting: What does Georgia election law say?
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top