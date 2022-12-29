BreakingNews
Atlanta says cold snap is causing water issues for hundreds of residents
ajc logo
X

Buffalo roads reopen as search for storm victims contines

National & World News
Updated 25 minutes ago
Roads have reopened in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continue searching for people who may have died or remain stranded after last week's blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard.

The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced.

“Significant progress has been made” on snow removal, he said at a news conference late Wednesday. Suburban roads, major highways and Buffalo Niagara International Airport had already reopened.

Still, Brown urged residents not to drive if they didn't have to.

More than three dozen deaths have been reported in western New York from the blizzard that raged across much of the country, with Buffalo in its crosshairs on Friday and Saturday.

The National Guard was going door to door to check on people who lost power, and authorities faced the possibility of finding more victims as snow melted amid increasingly mild weather. Buffalo police and officers from other law enforcement agencies also searched for victims, sometimes using officers’ personal snowmobiles, trucks and other equipment.

With the death toll already surpassing that of the area's notorious Blizzard of 1977, local officials faced questions about the response to last week's storm. They insisted that they prepared but that the weather was extraordinary, even for a region prone to powerful winter storms.

"The city did everything that it could under historic blizzard conditions,” the mayor, a Democrat, said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, officials watched a forecast that calls for some rain later in the week as snow melts in temperatures approaching or topping 50 degrees (10 Celsius).

The National Weather Service forecast that any flooding would be minor, but state and local officials said they were preparing nonetheless. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said the state was ready to deploy nearly 800,000 sandbags and more than 300 pumps and generators for flooding response efforts if needed.

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Joseph Cooke

Credit: Joseph Cooke

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Joseph Cooke

Credit: Joseph Cooke

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Joseph Cooke

Credit: Joseph Cooke

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Editors' Picks

2022 AJC all-state football teams2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Homeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol
3h ago

Credit: Michael Wyke

Kiffin: Texas Tech player spit, possibly used racial slur
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2022 AJC state player of the year: Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2022 AJC state player of the year: Mill Creek’s Caleb Downs
2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE: Man found shot, killed in crashed car in NW Atlanta
55m ago
The Latest

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable, but condition 'serious'
18m ago
Applications for US unemployment aid rose slightly last week
26m ago
'Not just the ramp.' Worship spaces need more accessibility
27m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falconry in Georgia: These falconers enjoy a sport that dates back hundreds of years
Front page editorial from the AJC Editor: Dangerous dwellings damage our community
11h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top