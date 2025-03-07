Buffalo Bills reach agreement to sign linebacker Terrel Bernard to 4-year contract extension

Last season, Bernard finished second on the team with 104 tackles, including five for a loss, had one sack, two interceptions and recovered a fumble in 13 games. In 2023, he had a team-leading 143 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks, three interceptions and recovered three fumbles.

“It’s not always just the talent that draws us to people. It’s the total package of who they are as people and then what they can become as players and people as well,” coach Sean McDermott said of Bernard in January. “So he’s had that ‘it,’ that trait about him — that leadership trait.”

Bernard becomes the second member of Buffalo's 2022 draft class to sign an extension in joining Khalil Shakir, who was re-upped with a four-year deal two weeks ago.

General manager Brandon Beane has placed a priority in locking up his young core of players this offseason, a year after Buffalo parted ways with numerous veterans as part of a salary cap-related purge.

Though the five-time defending AFC East champions are projected to have plenty of salary cap space in 2026, Beane still has work to do to get the Bills under the cap before the NFL's business year opens next week. Buffalo was projected to be about $8.5 million over the cap after cutting punter Sam Martin on Thursday.

