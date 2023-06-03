X

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver agrees to 4-year contract extension, AP sources say

By JOHN WAWROW, Associated Press
10 hours ago
Two people familiar with negotiations tell The Associated Press that Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver has agreed to four-year contract extension valued up to $68 million

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are locking up defensive tackle Ed Oliver through the 2027 season after reaching an agreement to a four-year contract extension valued up to $68 million, two people familiar with negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The people spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. One of the people provided the value of the contract, by adding Oliver is guaranteed to make $45 million.

ESPN.com first reported the deal being reached.

The Bills selected with the ninth pick in the 2019 draft out of the University of Houston. He was entering the final year of his contract after Buffalo picked up the fifth-year option of his deal last spring.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 287 pounds, the 25-year-old Oliver has been a full-time starter in Buffalo since his second season. He relies on his speed to penetrate the line of scrimmage and be disruptive in the backfield.

In missing three games with an ankle injury, Oliver had a career-low of 2 1/2 sacks in 13 games last season. Overall, he has 14 1/2 sacks, 30 tackles for losses and forced four fumbles in 62 career games.

The agreement begins to help solidifying the middle front of the Bills defense for the long-term future with Buffalo's other defensive tackles' contracts set to expire after this season.

Defensive line coach Eric Washington last week challenged Oliver to be better at anticipating plays.

“When you have the kind of talent that Ed has, you’ve got to be able to process very, very quickly ... so he can play ahead of a play as opposed to playing with the sequence of that particular play.” Washington said, while crediting Oliver for playing with more confidence.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

