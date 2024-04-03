Buffalo Bills agree to trade receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, AP source says

BreakingNews
Suspect in deadly Fayetteville Walmart shooting turns himself in
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills are trading their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans in a deal that was agreed to on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.com.

As part of the deal, the Bills acquired the Texans' second-round pick in the 2025 draft, which Houston acquired in a trade with Minnesota, the person said. Houston also acquired Buffalo’s sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, and a fifth-rounder in 2025, the person said.

Diggs’ departure from Buffalo leaves quarterback Josh Allen without his favorite target, and breaks up a tandem that has re-written the team’s passing records since the receiver’s arrival in a trade with Minnesota in March 2020. Together they transformed a Bills offense into becoming one of the NFL’s most potent, while helping Buffalo win four straight AFC East titles.

For the Texans, Diggs gives the offense another playmaker to team with Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Collins led Houston with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The Texans went worst to first in the AFC South under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans and AP Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.

The 30-year-old Diggs has nine years of NFL experience and topped 1,000 yards in each of his past six seasons. In his first season in Buffalo, he became the Bills first player to lead the league in both yards receiving (1,535) and catches (127).

Georgia GOP leader demands vice-chair resign after judge rules he voted illegally

