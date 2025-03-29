Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Buffalo Bills agree to sign CB Christian Benford to 4-year, $76 million extension, AP source says

The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to sign cornerback Christian Benford to a four-year, $76 million contract extension in their latest offseason move to secure a young core player to a long-term deal, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) reacts after defending a play against New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) reacts after defending a play against New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard (10) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
By JOHN WAWROW – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement Saturday to sign cornerback Christian Benford to a four-year, $76 million contract extension in their latest offseason move to secure a young core player to a long-term deal, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. ESPN.com first reported the move.

The 24-year-old Benford was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Villanova. The extension runs through the 2029 season.

Benford has been a Bills starter since winning the job to open his second season following a competition with 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who was traded to Dallas last month. Overall, Benford has five interceptions, including two last season, and credited with 25 passes defended.

Benford becomes the latest player the five-time defending AFC East champion Bills have locked up to long-term extensions this offseason. He joins quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terell Bernard and edge-rusher Greg Rousseau.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Leonard Floyd lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Jan. 5, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, file)

Credit: AP

New Falcons edge rusher Leonard Floyd says 'the more the merrier' if more help comes in NFL draft

Leonard Floyd hopes he’s the ‘smoking gun’ of Falcons’ new pass rush

The former University of Georgia player with several ties to the organization admits, "It feels great to be back in my home state, playing for my home team."

NFL Draft: How to watch, dates, draft order and potential top picks

The Latest

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, locals past by a collapsed building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar on Saturday, March 29, 2025 (Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua via AP)

Credit: AP

Myanmar resistance movement announces partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts

6m ago

Yankees' Goldschmidt, Bellinger, Judge homer on Cortes' first 3 pitches in 4-homer first inning

22m ago

Doctor cites the pope's 'surprising improvement' after surviving life-threatening crises

30m ago

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.