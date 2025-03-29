Buffalo Bills agree to sign CB Christian Benford to 4-year, $76 million extension, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement Saturday to sign cornerback Christian Benford to a four-year, $76 million contract extension in their latest offseason move to secure a young core player to a long-term deal, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. ESPN.com first reported the move.
The 24-year-old Benford was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Villanova. The extension runs through the 2029 season.
Benford has been a Bills starter since winning the job to open his second season following a competition with 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who was traded to Dallas last month. Overall, Benford has five interceptions, including two last season, and credited with 25 passes defended.
Benford becomes the latest player the five-time defending AFC East champion Bills have locked up to long-term extensions this offseason. He joins quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terell Bernard and edge-rusher Greg Rousseau.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Leonard Floyd hopes he’s the ‘smoking gun’ of Falcons’ new pass rush
The former University of Georgia player with several ties to the organization admits, "It feels great to be back in my home state, playing for my home team."
Featured
Credit: hshin@ajc.com
Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan
Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.
Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores
THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.
Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival
Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.