Exclusive: AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight
'Buena Vista Social Club,' 'Death Becomes Her' and 'Maybe Happy Ending' each earn a leading 10 Tony Award nominations

'Buena Vista Social Club,' 'Death Becomes Her' and 'Maybe Happy Ending' each earn a leading 10 Tony Award nominations
NEW YORK (AP) — 'Buena Vista Social Club,' 'Death Becomes Her' and 'Maybe Happy Ending' each earn a leading 10 Tony Award nominations.

It's nail-biting time on Broadway as Tony Award nominations roll around

What to Stream: Tina Fey and Steve Carell, Martha Stewart and José Andrés, and Maddie & Tae

Summer Movie Guide 2025: Here’s what’s coming to theaters and streaming from May to August

What to know about May Day and how it has grown over the years

Trump's health agency urges therapy for transgender youth, not broader gender-affirming health care

The Latest: Resolution to block Trump’s global tariffs is voted down by Senate

What affects the housing market?

Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year

Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.

Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's bid for World Heritage listing.

Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse

A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.