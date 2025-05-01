NEW YORK (AP) — 'Buena Vista Social Club,' 'Death Becomes Her' and 'Maybe Happy Ending' each earn a leading 10 Tony Award nominations.
Atlantans need a six-figure income to afford a home this year
Mortgage rates have only slightly cooled since reaching a 20-year high in 2022. For hopeful homeowners, it's a tough time to shop in Atlanta.
Former Georgia governor urges Trump administration to support Okefenokee UNESCO bid
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue is urging President Donald Trump to support the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge's bid for World Heritage listing.
Patricia Murphy: Trump tanks in Georgia. But Democrats do worse
A new AJC poll shows the only thing less popular in Georgia than President Donald Trump is the Democratic Party opposing him.