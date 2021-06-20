Buehler takes no-hitter into 8th, Dodgers beat D-backs 9-3

Matt Peacock (2-5) took the loss, giving up three runs over five innings. Kevin Ginkel and Jake Faria were both hit hard in relief, which allowed the Dodgers to build a 9-0 lead.

Will Smith had three hits for the Dodgers, including his eighth homer of the season. Justin Turner had three RBIs. Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

If Buehler’s no-hitter had continued, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts might have had a tough decision: Buehler was already at 101 pitches when he gave up Peralta’s single, nearing his season-high of 105.

The Dodgers’ last no-hitter was May 4, 2018, when four pitchers combined on a 4-0 win over the San Diego Padres. Buehler started that game but was pulled after throwing 93 pitches. It was just his third big-league start.

SNAKEBIT

Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly broke his right wrist when he was hit by Buehler's pitch in the second inning. Kelly had been one of few bright spots for Arizona this season, hitting .260 with an .845 OPS in 50 games. The 26-year-old was acquired from St. Louis in exchange for Paul Goldschmidt prior to the 2019 season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Cody Bellinger (hamstring) is expected to be activated off the injured list as early as Monday when the Dodgers face the San Diego padres. ... 1B Max Muncy (oblique) could also see action in the Padres series. He is not expected to have a rehabilitation assignment. … SS Corey Seager (hand) is expected to start a rehab assignment sometime next week.

Diamondbacks: LHP Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch a bullpen session Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The two teams will conclude their three-game series on Sunday with the Dodgers sending RHP Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.38 ERA) to the mound. The Diamondbacks will start LHP Alex Young (2-4, 3.86).

Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta, left, avoids the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith to score during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta reacts after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning during a baseball game Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler smiles after getting pulled during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte starts to get up after stealing second base during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo watches from the dugout during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri Credit: Rick Scuteri