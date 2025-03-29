Bueckers scores career-high 40 to lead one-woman March Madness rout for UConn, 82-59 over Oklahoma

The second-seeded Huskies (34-3), winners of 13 straight, will face the winner of Saturday’s late game between Southern California and Kanas State in a regional final on Monday.

Ashlyn Shade added 12 points and Sarah Strong had 11 points and 11 rebounds for UConn, which is seeking to extend its record by winning a 12th national title. The Huskies reached their 18th Elite Eight in the past 19 seasons, but coach Geno Auriemma's team hasn't won it all since 2016.

Payton Verhulst scored 16 points for third-seeded Oklahoma (27-8), which reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013. The Sooners have never beaten the Huskies in a series that includes the 2002 national title game.

Bueckers took UConn to the Final Four last season, where it lost to eventual champion South Carolina.

The Sooners jumped out to an 8-0 lead. The Huskies' first points came on Bueckers' 3-pointer just over three minutes into the game, which touched off a 11-0 UConn run. The Huskies led 17-12 after the opening quarter.

Verhulst hit a deep 3-pointer to put the Sooners back on top, 24-23. She added a jumper and another 3 to extend the lead to 29-23. Verhulst had 13 points in the second quarter.

Reyna Scott’s 3 sent the Sooners into the break with a four-point lead.

Bueckers clearly did not not want her collegiate career to end, scoring with eight points early in the third quarter to put the Huskies ahead.

Her fast-break layup stretched the lead to 48-40 and the Huskies controlled the game from there, leading by 59-46 heading into the final quarter.

She added a deep 3 that gave UConn a 62-46 lead and put the game out of reach for Oklahoma.

Bueckers' best

Bueckers surpassed Tina Charles for fourth place on UConn's career scoring list.

The playmaking guard from Minnesota with the signature French braids arrived at UConn in 2020 and was the consensus national player of the year as a freshman. But her next two seasons were derailed by injuries. She sat out the entire 2022-23 campaign with a torn ACL.

