X

Budweiser brewer renews with FIFA to 2026 despite World Cup stadium beer ban in Qatar

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By GRAHAM DUNBAR, Associated Press
5 hours ago
Budweiser will still be the official World Cup beer through the 2026 tournament in the United States

GENEVA (AP) — Budweiser will still be the official World Cup beer through the 2026 tournament in the United States, after brewer AB InBev renewed with FIFA on Thursday despite a troubled time with men's 2022 World Cup host Qatar.

Two days before the tournament began in Qatar, World Cup organizers withdrew a longstanding promise to let fans at stadiums buy beer with alcohol.

The move blindsided the brewer whose Budweiser brand has been the World Cup beer since the 1986 tournament.

FIFA seemed unable to protect AB InBev under pressure from Qatar in a dispute which seemed a potential breach of contract issue for soccer’s world body. The conservative Muslim nation signed up to honor FIFA's commercial partners when it started bidding to be host in 2009.

Though sales of Budweiser dropped in stadiums, the global publicity over the dispute arguably boosted the brewer and left little doubt which brand was tied to the World Cup.

A renewal for the 2026 World Cup seemed a done deal even during the dispute in Doha. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said then that relations with AB InBev were good and handshakes had been exchanged before arriving in Qatar.

There was no mention of past problems Thursday in a FIFA statement confirming AB InBev would sponsor the Women’s World Cup that kicks off next month in Australia and New Zealand, and the men’s 2026 tournament which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico and will increase to 104 games from 64.

“FIFA World Cup tournaments are the most popular sporting events in the world” AB InBev chief marketing officer Marcel Marcondes said. “We are deeply connected to the fans and to football all over the world, which is why we’re excited about extending the relationship with FIFA.”

The value of the renewal was not stated. The sponsorship was reported to be about $75 million for the previous World Cup.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New efforts in Atlanta are boosting Black developers6h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Cops: Mom, boyfriend arrested after boy beaten, left unconscious for 2 days
55m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
1h ago

Credit: AP

Firms Trump hired to investigate fraud claims could help Fulton DA
4h ago

Credit: AP

Firms Trump hired to investigate fraud claims could help Fulton DA
4h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

PSC scraps plan allowing more tire burning for electricity - for now
1h ago
The Latest
Poor air quality from Canadian wildfires affects people as far as away as North Carolina
8m ago
Panthers hand first-team reps over to rookie QB Bryce Young
11m ago
In Celine Song's soulful 'Past Lives,' a triangle of love, identity and destiny
11m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Report: Georgia board that regulates doctors still fails to protect patients
22h ago
Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top