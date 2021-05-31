Budapest unveils memorial to Danube tourist boat victims

“This and the expressions of condolences from the Hungarian people have all helped us to cope with the loss,” he said.

He also said it's been painful for victims' families not to be able to visit the site of the tragedy recently due to the pandemic.

The disaster occurred on May 29, 2019, when the Viking Sigyn cruise boat collided with a smaller tourist boat carrying 33 South Koreans, causing that boat to sink instantly.

Just seven of the South Korean tourists aboard the Mermaid sightseeing boat survived. Two Hungarian crew members also died. The remains of one South Korean tourist have yet to be recovered.

Magyar said “the loss of our Korean brothers and sisters is entirely our own, their grief is our grief, their mourning is our mourning."

The Ukrainian captain of the Viking Sigyn has been charged with reckless endangerment of navigation resulting in a fatality and 35 counts of failure to render assistance.