BreakingNews
Trump is due to face a judge in DC over charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election

Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer

Anheuser-Busch InBev has reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago
X

Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The world's largest brewer said Thursday that revenue in the United States declined by 10.5% in the April-to-June period from a year earlier, “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.”

It has lost its place as America's best-selling beer after more than two decades, slipping into second place in June behind Mexican lager Modelo Especial, which is also owned by the Belgium-based ABInBev.

The company faced blowback after sending a commemorative Bud Light can to Mulvaney, who posted it to her millions of social media followers.

Conservative figures and others called for a boycott of Bud Light, while Mulvaney's supporters criticized the beer brand for not doing enough to support her. Mulvaney has said she faced bullying and transphobia, criticizing the brand for not reaching out to her amid the furor over their partnership.

The beer giant said overall revenue rose 7.2% in the second quarter, to $15.1 billion, from the same period a year ago as global brands such as Stella Artois and Corona made up for the loss in Bud Light sales.

It said normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 5%, to $4.9 billion.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steven Senne/AP

The Jolt: Former Trump Cabinet members voice misgivings about his candidacy2h ago

Credit: Special

After 11 years, beloved natural hair business CURLBOX closes its doors
3h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: Busy weather day ahead with severe storms possible
2h ago

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
1h ago

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Mayor Dickens’ training center task force finalizes recommendations
37m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that...
7m ago
Freddie Mercury's beloved piano, song drafts and hundreds of personal items to go on sale
7m ago
Adidas brings in $437 million from the first Yeezy sale. Part of that will go to...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Henrietta Lacks’ family settles with a biotech company that used her HeLa cells
Trump indictment in Washington: What happens next
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top