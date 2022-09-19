BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-285 West shut down for truck fire in Sandy Springs
ajc logo
X

Bucs' Evans suspended for dust-up with Saints' Lattimore

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans leaves the field after being thrown out of the game against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Combined ShapeCaption
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans leaves the field after being thrown out of the game against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

National & World News
By FRED GOODALL, Associated Press
3 hours ago
Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game for his role in a scuffle that resulted in him and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the Buccaneers-Saints game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has been suspended without pay for one game for his role in a scuffle that resulted in him and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore being ejected from the Buccaneers-Saints game.

The NFL said Monday that Evans violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules by knocking Lattimore to the ground when the Buccaneers star intervened in a confrontation that initially involved Lattimore and Bucs teammates Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.

“After a play had ended, you were walking toward your sidelines. When you noticed your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran toward that area on the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation,” league vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter informing Evans of the discipline.

“You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued involving players from both teams,” the letter said. “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Evans, who can appeal the decision, was suspended for next Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers.

It’s not the first suspension of Evans’ career. The other, a one-game ban in 2017, also involved Evans knocking Lattimore to the ground during a Bucs-Saints matchup at the Superdome.

The suspension figures to leave the Bucs shorthanded at receiver against the Packers, especially considering Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) are nursing injuries that kept them from playing last week.

Coach Todd Bowles was disappointed by news of the suspension.

“Like I said, the fighting alone, losing a player for the next game, it hurts our team because we lose a very good ballplayer,” Bowles said.

“We don’t want that, we don’t condone it and we’ve got to move forward and find a way to win without him," the coach added. "But that should be a lesson to all our other players.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore reacts after being thrown out of the game after a brawl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore reacts after being thrown out of the game after a brawl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined ShapeCaption
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore reacts after being thrown out of the game after a brawl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Credit: Gerald Herbert

Editors' Picks
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dealing with injuries, absences3h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is kept away from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Rams
3h ago
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and his teammates are eager to return to the court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

5 Hawks storylines heading into training camp
2h ago
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and his teammates are eager to return to the court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

5 Hawks storylines heading into training camp
2h ago
Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, who played 11 snaps against the Rams after being added from the practice squad, was signed to the Falcons’ 53-man roster Monday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons sign Abdullah Anderson to 53-man roster
1h ago
The Latest
FILE - New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, right, and team mascot Mr. Met, left, attend a news conference at Citi Field, Feb. 10, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York. The Mets are on track to have baseball’s highest payroll for the first time since 1989, among a record-tying six teams set to pay a penalty for spending. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Mets have top payroll, Dodgers drop with Bauer suspension
6m ago
Judge says alleged clinic shooter can be forcibly medicated
11m ago
First public global database of fossil fuels launches
12m ago
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
6h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
14h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top