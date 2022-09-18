ajc logo
X

Bucs' Evans, Saints' Lattimore, ejected in latest dust-up

National & World News
By BRETT MARTEL, Associated Press
3 hours ago
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore both were ejected for their involvement in a several-player, after-the-whistle scrap in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s meeting in the Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore both were ejected for their involvement in a several-player, after-the-whistle scrap in the fourth quarter of Sunday's meeting in the Superdome.

This marked the second time since 2017 that Evans has been thrown out of a game in the dome for flattening Lattimore after the Saints top defensive back had been squaring off with another Buccaneers player.

This time, it started after a third-down incomplete pass with Tom Brady shouting at Lattimore. As Lattimore responded, running back Leonard Fournette stepped in and shoved Lattimore, who shoved Fournette back.

That's when Evans came running in from near the sideline and knocked Lattimore off his feet. Players poured off both sidelines at that point, and Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry tried to grab Evans, only to have Evans slam him to the turf while both were engulfed by a swarm of players from both teams.

Officials conferred and elected to asses offsetting personal fouls on just Evans and Lattimore, and ejected both.

Lattimore and Evans have carried on a personal rivalry since 2017, when Lattimore was the defensive rookie of the year. During a Saints victory in New Orleans that season, an altercation began along the Tampa Bay sideline when then-Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston pointed in Lattimore's face and told him to go back to his own bench area.

That's when Evans blindsided Lattimore with a running start, knocking Lattimore hard to the turf. Only Evans was ejected that time. He also was suspended a subsequent game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end22h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is brought down by Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 20 Ole Miss
5h ago
Braves first baseman Matt Olson is trying to find a balance between mechanics and feel to get out of a hitting slump. He has tons of video at his disposal, but he has tried to be careful with that. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Credit: AP

Matt Olson finding line of diving into hitting mechanics and simplifying things
6h ago
Georgia Tech players leave the football field after Ole Miss defeat Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
20h ago
Georgia Tech players leave the football field after Ole Miss defeat Georgia Tech in an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Ole Miss won 42-0 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: No. 20 Ole Miss 42, Georgia Tech 0
20h ago
Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider reached the 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s 5-2 win against the Phillies at Truist Park. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win
18m ago
The Latest
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray (12) goes up for a basket as Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner, left, and Brionna Jones (42) defend during the second half in Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title, Chelsea Gray named MVP
12m ago
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
12m ago
Tea and crumpets: Biden, Jill Biden remember the queen
18m ago
Featured
People queue along the Thames river near Tower Bridge to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?
11h ago
Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top