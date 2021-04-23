Bucks start out strong, defeat 76ers 124-117

The Sixers got closer to full strength with the return of two starters. Tobias Harris, who has been dealing with a right knee issue, came back after missing three games. Seth Curry, who missed Wednesday’s game with left hip flexor soreness, also returned to the lineup.

Another starter, Ben Simmons, one of the league’s top defenders, missed a third consecutive game with an unspecified illness.

The Bucks jumped out to 10-0 lead and led by as many as 20 — at 33-13 — in the opening quarter. Milwaukee hit its first 10 shots, including five 3-pointers. The Bucks finished the quarter connecting on 14 of 19 shots and held a 40-26 lead.

The Bucks maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second quarter and led 77-60 at the half on 66% shooting. Middleton had 21 first-half points.

Philadelphia cut the lead to nine with 2:51 left in the third, but the Bucks closed the quarter with a 14-2 run, sparked by three straight 3-pointers by Portis, to lead 108-87.

The Sixers pulled within six points with 7 seconds remaining in the game against the Bucks reserves, prompting Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer to reinsert his starters to close out the game.

TIP-INS

76ers: Former Bucks player George Hill started for Simmons. ... G/F Furkan Korkmaz was inactive after spraining an ankle against Phoenix on Wednesday night. ... Veteran power forward Anthony Tolliver was signed to a second 10-day deal.

Bucks: Reported no injuries before the game. ... Antetokounmpo didn’t appear limited after missing the final four minutes of overtime of Monday’s game against Phoenix after experiencing what he described as a cramp in his calf. ... Signed F Justin Jackson to a two-way contract. Jackson fills the spot of F Mamadi Diakite, who signed a multiyear standard NBA contract with the team.

___

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) loses control of the ball while being defended by Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) is fouled as he shoots against multiple Milwaukee Bucks' defenders during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) controls a rebound next to Philadelphia 76ers' Paul Reed during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers argues with an official during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Philadelphia 76ers' Shake Milton drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) drives to the basket next to Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash

Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Pat Connaughton during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) Credit: Aaron Gash Credit: Aaron Gash