Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out with muscle strain as Milwaukee visits unbeaten Cavaliers

Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Monday night’s game against the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers with a strained adductor muscle, another early-season hiccup for the struggling Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo passes to Damian Lillard in front of Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AP

AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo passes to Damian Lillard in front of Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) (AP)
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
45 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Monday night's game against the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers with a strained adductor muscle, another early season hiccup for the struggling Bucks.

Coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo went through morning shootaround before the team decided to give him the night off. Rivers said he was already opting to sit the two-time NBA MVP before the medical staff gave its opinion.

Rivers said isn't sure when Milwaukee's best player got hurt. He noted that Antetokounmpo hates to miss any games, and especially with the Bucks off to a shaky start. Milwaukee has lost five straight.

“I had decided in my own mind that he shouldn’t play tonight right when they told me he that he was sore (Saturday),” Rivers said. "I was happy when they said — not happy because you want him to play — but for his health I think it’s the right thing.”

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31 points pfor the Bucks, who are just 1-5 and lost by one point at home to the Cavs on Saturday.

By sitting out, Antetokounmpo will have four days to rest before the Bucks host Utah on Thursday.

The eight-time All-Star had 34 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists against Cleveland, which got a jumper from guard Donovan Mitchell in the final second for a 114-113 win to improve to 7-0 this season.

The Cavs' best start was 8-0 in 1976. They'll be without starter Dean Wade (illness) and top reserve Caris LeVert (knee).

Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists last season.

The Bucks are also without small forward Khris Middleton, who hasn't played this season after undergoing ankle surgery.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Orlando's Paolo Banchero won't play for a few weeks. The Magic see it as an opportunity...
Placeholder Image

AP

Garland scores 25 points, Cavaliers improve to 6-0 with 120-109 win over Banchero-less...
Placeholder Image

AP

Karl-Anthony Towns scores 44 points, Knicks rally in 2nd half to beat Heat 116-107
Placeholder Image

AP

Embiid out on Saturday but 76ers' All-Star center moves closer to return from knee injury
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

New York State Police suspend a trooper while investigating his account of being shot and...9m ago
The Latest: All eyes on Pennsylvania as candidates spend final day campaigning there11m ago
Michael Jordan, fellow team owners head to federal court for hearing in antitrust fight...22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

TNS

LIVE UPDATES
Vance closes out 2024 campaign visits to Georgia: Live updates
Young Thug jury returns to find the Atlanta rapper gone
Jacksonville officials to release bodycam videos from Georgia-Florida game