ajc logo
X

Bucks rout Bulls 111-81, take 2-1 lead without Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a rebound against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Combined ShapeCaption
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a rebound against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

National & World News
By ANDREW SELIGMAN, Associated Press
58 minutes ago
Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Chicago Bulls 111-81 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series without the injured Khris Middleton

CHICAGO (AP) — Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Chicago Bulls 111-81 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series without the injured Khris Middleton.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points, Bobby Portis had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the defending champion Bucks made it look easy coming off two shaky performances at home.

Coming off two shaky performances at home, Milwaukee quieted a raucous crowd watching Chicago’s first playoff game at the United Center in five years almost as soon as it started. The Bucks led by 24 in the second quarter and remained in control the rest of the way.

Middleton is expected to miss the rest of the series after spraining his left knee in Wednesday night in a loss. Game 4 is Sunday in Chicago.

Antetokounmpo scored all but two of his points after the first quarter. The two-time MVP finished with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Jrue Holiday added 16 points to help the Bucks beat the Bulls for the 18th time in 20 games.

Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 19 points. Zach LaVine had 15 and DeMar DeRozan finished with just 11 after setting a career playoff high with 41 in Game 2.

The Bucks had it going right from the start, racing out to a 60-41 halftime lead even with Middleton sidelined.

Allen helped squash the “Let's go Bulls!” chants, nailing four 3s and scoring 14 in the half. That had to make it even tougher for fans still upset about his hard foul that resulted in a broken wrist for Alex Caruso during a game in Milwaukee in January. They showered him with boos but couldn't throw him off his game.

Antetokounmpo started a 13-0 run early in the second quarter with a 19-footer and dunk. And Allen finished it with a driving layup that bumped the lead to 46-22.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Portis wore goggles after missing most of Game 2 with a right eye abrasion. He took a hit to the face from Chicago’s Tristan Thompson late in the first quarter Wednesday as both players were going after a rebound. ... G George Hill (abdominal strain) missed his fourth game in a row. And coach Mike Budenholzer said he doesn't appear close to returning. ... Milwaukee has won 12 of 13 at the United Center dating to the 2016-17 season

Bulls: The Bulls have not won a home playoff game since beating Cleveland in Game 3 of the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals. Chicago lost that series in six games. ... Assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter were back with the team after missing the first two games because of COVID-19. Assistant Maurice Cheeks, however, was out because of a non-COVID illness, coach Billy Donovan said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, center front, controls the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, center back, during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, center front, controls the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, center back, during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, center front, controls the ball against Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, center back, during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday celebrates after scoring a basket during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday celebrates after scoring a basket during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday celebrates after scoring a basket during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan yells to his team during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan yells to his team during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan yells to his team during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer talks to a referee during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer talks to a referee during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer talks to a referee during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter, center, and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter, center, and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, shoots against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter, center, and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, talks with a referee during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, talks with a referee during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, left, talks with a referee during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
A Chicago Bulls fan reacts as he watches during the second half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

A Chicago Bulls fan reacts as he watches during the second half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Combined ShapeCaption
A Chicago Bulls fan reacts as he watches during the second half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Editors' Picks
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

A fiery Marjorie Taylor Greene fights court challenge on her candidacy6h ago
While roads to State Farm Arena were being blocked because of a suspicious package, the venue was nearly empty during a delay for the game Friday, April 22, 2022. The Hawks face the Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. (Photo: Sarah K. Spencer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

State Farm Arena back open after suspicious package delayed Hawks game
3h ago
Ron Hoffman sits in Piedmont Park in Midtown with his black labrador retriever, Georgia, on April 14. The above average temperatures Georgia has felt so far this year may continue into summer, a new federal forecast shows. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Hotter than normal summer could be on the way for Georgia. Here's why
9h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
1h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
1h ago
Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. Work on the project is expected to be completed later this year (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE: Overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 postponed again
8h ago
The Latest
Russia shifts forces for battle over Ukrainian heartland
5m ago
Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration
7m ago
Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas
15m ago
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
7h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top