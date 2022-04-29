Bucks remain mum on Middleton's status for Celtics series

Middleton said a week ago that he hoped to come back from his knee injury in two weeks. That means he would miss at least the first two games of the Celtics series, which starts Sunday in Boston.

Whether he’d actually be able to return that soon remains uncertain. The three-time All-Star hasn’t played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee April 20 in Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round series with the Chicago Bulls.