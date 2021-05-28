Bucks lose DiVincenzo for season with ankle injury

An MRI on Friday took that hope away.

“It’s a tough blow,” Budenholzer said. “You’ve got to kind of process it and understand it’s an unfortunate thing, but we’ve got to prepare and get ready and other guys will have opportunities.”

Budenholzer’s move will be to decide who starts beginning with Saturday’s potential Eastern Conference first-round series clincher in Miami; the Bucks lead the series 3-0. The lineup of DiVincenzo along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez was 34-14 this season.

An option may be to start Jeff Teague for DiVincenzo, a move that would allow Budenholzer to keep what has become his traditional second unit — primarily with Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton getting the backup guard minutes — intact. Teague has played only 5 minutes, 26 seconds in the three playoff games, all during Thursday’s Game 3 blowout.

“Jeff Teague, his ability to step in and play and help us is certainly something that gives us confidence,” Budenholzer said. “Everybody’s got to be ready to go. If you’re in a uniform, you’ve got to be ready.”

