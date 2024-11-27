Breaking: Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah agree to a ceasefire after nearly 14 months of fighting
Bucks hold Antetokounmpo out of NBA Cup game at Miami with swelling in left knee

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league’s leading scorer this season, was unexpectedly held out of the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Cup game at the Miami Heat on Tuesday night with swelling in his left knee
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 125-119. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 125-119. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league's leading scorer this season, was unexpectedly held out of the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Cup game at the Miami Heat on Tuesday night with swelling in his left knee.

He had been expected to play until about an hour before the game. The team had Antetokounmpo listed as probable with a strained left calf, and then the knee issue evidently flared up.

“I never know,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said, about 90 minutes before game time and moments after the team said there was an issue with the knee. “Honestly, that's breaking news to me, too, right now.”

Milwaukee doesn't play again until hosting Washington on Saturday. The NBA — under the player participation policy that went into effect last season — has a rule stating that “unless a team demonstrates an approved reason for a star player not to participate in a game,” it must have the star players “for all national television and NBA In-Season Tournament games.”

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, obviously qualifies as a star player by league definition, and the game in Miami was both nationally televised on TNT and an NBA Cup game. The league fined the Atlanta Hawks $100,000 earlier Tuesday for violating the policy by holding Trae Young out of a Cup game against Boston on Nov. 12.

Antetokounmpo not playing against the Heat does not necessarily mean there will be a fine, or even a league probe. The eight-time All-Star is averaging a career-best 32.4 points on 61% shooting this season, and he played in 16 of Milwaukee's first 17 games.

“Listen, the way he plays and how he works, there’s going to be things like this," Rivers said. “And when they come, you just deal with them.”

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Charlotte Hornets' Moussa Diabate fouls Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 125-119. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

