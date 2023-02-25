Bucks' Antetokounmpo starts, but leaves game in 1st quarter

But the two-time MVP didn’t have the wrist taped as he worked out Friday before the Bucks’ game with the Miami Heat. The wrist also wasn't taped when he opened the game.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer described Antetokounmpo’s rapid progress over the last week as “unbelievable.”

Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA in scoring (31.8) and second in rebounding (12.2).

Milwaukee also had Bobby Portis returning from a month-long absence and Jae Crowder making his 2022-23 debut as the Bucks chased their 13th consecutive victory.

Portis, who has been dealing with a sprained medial collateral ligament, was playing for the first time since Jan. 23.

The Bucks acquired Crowder at the trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets, who had gotten him from Phoenix as part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. Crowder hadn’t been playing for Phoenix all season as the Suns attempted to work out a trade.

Cody Zeller and Kevin Love played for Miami. The Heat signed both veterans on Monday.

The Bucks didn’t have Pat Connaughton (sore left calf) or Wesley Matthews (strained right calf).

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP