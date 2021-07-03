ajc logo
Bucks' Antetokounmpo out, Hawks' Young starting in Game 6

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks had top scorer Trae Young back in their starting lineup for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night, when Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out again.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, missed his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks were leading 3-2.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly trying to contest a dunk by Clint Capela.

Bobby Portis got his second straight playoff start after scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Milwaukee's 123-112 victory Thursday night.

Young was cleared about an hour before the game after being listed as questionable on the NBA's Saturday injury report.

Coach Nate McMillan said Young would be a game-time decision. Young missed the two previous games with a bone bruise in his right foot after inadvertently stepping on an official's foot and twisting his ankle in Game 3.

The Hawks proclaimed Young's return by announcing "He's back" on the team's Twitter feed. He showed no sign of favoring the injured foot when he led the team out of the tunnel for pregame warmups and was greeting by a loud ovation from Atlanta fans.

Veteran sixth man Lou Williams started the last two games for the Hawks.

Milwaukee can advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 with one more victory over the Hawks, who haven't reached the championship round since moving to Atlanta in 1968.

The East winner will face the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from the bench as his team takes on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from the bench as his team takes on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextends his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextends his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, who did not play, celebrates a score during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, who did not play, celebrates a score during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young tests out the bone bruise in his right ankle two hours before tipoff against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young tests out the bone bruise in his right ankle two hours before tipoff against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, middle, looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, middle, looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Credit: Aaron Gash

