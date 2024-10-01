Nation & World News

Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child

FILE - Britain's Britain's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, in London, Dec. 15, 2022. (Henry Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP, File)

22 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

The place said 36-year-old Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi “are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring.”

The baby will be a sibling for 8-year-old Wolfie – Mapello Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship — and the couple's 3-year-old daughter Sienna.

Buckingham Palace said King Charles III has been informed “and both families are delighted with the news.”

Beatrice, who is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

She married millionaire property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

