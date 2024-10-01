Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

The place said 36-year-old Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi “are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring.”

The baby will be a sibling for 8-year-old Wolfie – Mapello Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship — and the couple's 3-year-old daughter Sienna.