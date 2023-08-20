Buccaneers QB John Wolford taken to a hospital with a neck injury during preseason game vs. Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers third-string quarterback John Wolford was taken to a hospital because of a neck injury after being carted from the field after being sacked in a preseason game against the New York Jets on Saturday night

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers third-string quarterback John Wolford was taken to a hospital because of a neck injury after being carted from the field after being sacked in a preseason game against the New York Jets on Saturday night.

Wolford, who started the second half in relief of Kyle Trask, was taken down by Jalyn Holmes and his head appeared to hit the turf with the Jets defensive lineman on top of him with 1:03 left in the third quarter. Wolford's teammates immediately called for the trainers, who rushed out to attend to the 27-year-old quarterback.

The Buccaneers announced Wolford had movement in his extremities and was being evaluated at the hospital.

Wolford moved his legs several times as he was being checked on as almost the entire Buccaneers team gathered around him. He was strapped to a backboard and lifted onto a cart, and Wolford gave a thumbs off as he was being transported inside the stadium.

Wolford, a former Wake Forest star who spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before signing with Tampa Bay in May as a free agent, began his NFL career by spending training camp with the Jets in 2018.

After Wolford's injury, Trask came back into the game to play quarterback for the Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield, who's competing with Trask for the starting job, was held out.

Jets rookie running back Israel Abanikanda, a fifth-round draft pick out of the University of Pittsburgh, was carted from the sideline with an injured right thigh.

Abanikanda was tackled by C.J. Brewer after a 2-yard run with 10:53 left in the game and remained on the turf for several minutes. The New York native got up, but needed help to the sideline as he put no weight on his right leg. Abanikanda was taken to the blue medical tent and examined before being carted inside. He was ruled out by the Jets for the rest of the game.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

