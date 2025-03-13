Bubble watch: The Mountain West Tournament is turning into a nightmare for other bubble teams

New Mexico, Utah State, San Diego State, Boise State and Colorado State each came into that league's tournament with hopes of an at-large NCAA bid. Boise State and Colorado State's chances looked the shakiest, but on Friday night, they both won to advance to the championship game of the Mountain West Tournament. So one of them will definitely be in the NCAA Tournament — and perhaps both.

That's a concerning proposition for teams like Indiana, Texas and North Carolina, whose spots could end up going to Mountain West teams now.

The defense rests

While Boise State and Colorado State prepare to play for an automatic bid, Texas and North Carolina have finished their closing arguments. They both lost Friday, so there's nothing more they can do except wait until Selection Sunday.

Texas lost 83-72 to No. 8 Tennessee in the SEC Tournament, and North Carolina dropped a 74-71 heartbreaker to top-ranked Duke.

Texas and North Carolina will want to root for Memphis in the AAC and Virginia Commonwealth in the Atlantic 10, since those teams entering the at-large pool would be dicey for the Longhorns and Tar Heels. Memphis and VCU both won Friday.

The experts say ...

ESPN's bracket projection had San Diego State, Xavier, Boise State and North Carolina as its last four in, but that was before Colorado State's big win over Utah State in the Mountain West.

Automatic bids so far

SIU Edwardsville (Ohio Valley), Omaha (Summit), Lipscomb (Atlantic Sun), High Point (Big South), Drake (Missouri Valley), Wofford (Southern), Troy (Sun Belt), Robert Morris (Horizon), UNC-Wilmington (Coastal Athletic), St. Francis, Pa. (Northeast), Gonzaga (WCC), McNeese (Southland), American (Patriot), Montana (Big Sky).

Automatic bids at stake Saturday

America East (Bryant vs. Maine)

ACC (Duke vs. Louisville)

Big 12 (Houston vs. Arizona)

Big East (St. John's vs. Creighton)

Big West (UC San Diego vs. UC Irvine)

Conference USA (Liberty vs. Jacksonville State)

MAAC (Iona vs. Mount St. Mary's)

MAC (Akron vs. Miami, Ohio)

MEAC (Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State)

Mountain West (Boise State vs. Colorado State)

SWAC (Jackson State vs. Alabama State)

WAC (Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon)

