Bubble watch: Surging Colorado State snags Mountain West automatic bid. Who might that knock out?

A look at the NCAA Tournament bubble picture:

Rams on a roll

Colorado State's winning streak is at 10, and the Rams are headed to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Mountain West's automatic bid with a victory over Boise State on Saturday. Since Colorado State was considered a fairly unlikely at-large candidate, that means the Rams now take a spot away from another bubble team.

That team might actually be Boise State, which was in the field according to some projections. One of the big questions on Selection Sunday is whether the Mountain West will get five bids or four — or perhaps even three.