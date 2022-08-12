Bubba Wallace signs contract extension with 23XI Racing

“Bubba was a key part of the early stages of 23XI, and I am thrilled that he will continue with the team,” Hamlin said. “When we announced Bubba as our first driver, the goal was to help him take his career to a higher level, and we have done just that. Bubba is continuing to get more competitive each week. We’re excited to see his growth as he and the team work toward achieving our goals.”

Wallace gave the organization its first Cup victory last fall with a win at Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 23 Toyota.

He also has been a key figure in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts with both 23I Racing and NASCAR to help grow the fanbase. Wallace has worked on initiatives such as “Bubba’s Block Party,” which launched Thursday night at Richmond Raceway and aims to bring NASCAR to a younger, more diverse audience. His “Live to be Different Foundation” allows Wallace to engage with the Charlotte-area community through backpack drives and the “Knowledge is Power Program” brings students to race tracks across the country.

Additionally, Wallace’s clothing design collaborations with both McDonald’s and Columbia Sportswear Company have brought NASCAR to a new audience.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Bubba Wallace drives during NASCAR Cup Series auto race qualifying at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Wallace won the pole position. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya Combined Shape Caption Bubba Wallace drives during NASCAR Cup Series auto race qualifying at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Wallace won the pole position. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined Shape Caption NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya Combined Shape Caption NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined Shape Caption Bubba Wallace (23) races Joey Logano (22) and Christopher Bell (20) in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya Combined Shape Caption Bubba Wallace (23) races Joey Logano (22) and Christopher Bell (20) in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya