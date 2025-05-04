Bryson DeChambeau wins on LIV Golf for his first title since the US Open last summer

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau held off a big charge from Charles Howell III with birdies on his last two holes for a 6-under 66 on Sunday for a two-shot victory at LIV Golf Korea, his first title since winning the U.S. Open last summer.
DeChambeau, who played in the final group at the Masters and lost a 36-hole lead at LIV Golf Mexico City last week, started the third and final round at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club with a four-shot lead and was even par for the round through nine holes.
Howell, his Crushers teammate, closed with a 63. They were tied until Howell made a bogey on the 16th hole, and DeChambeau rolled in a long birdie putt at the 17th for a two-shot cushion going to the par-5 18th. They both birdied.
DeChambeau finished at 19-under 197 and won $4 million for his first LIV Golf League title since September 2023 and his third overall.
Crushers won the team title by nine shots over Smash.
DeChambeau next joins what likely will be 13 other players from LIV Golf in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 15-18. DeChambeau was runner-up to Xander Schauffele in the PGA Championship last year.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC
Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election
Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.
Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins
According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.
Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial
The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.