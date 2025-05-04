Breaking: EF-1 tornado touched down in Hall during heavy storms
Bryson DeChambeau wins on LIV Golf for his first title since the US Open last summer

Bryson DeChambeau is finally a winner again on LIV Golf
Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC hits his shot from the first tee during the second round of LIV Golf Korea at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club on Saturday, May 3, 2025 in Incheon, South Korea. (Pedro Salado//LIV Golf via AP)

1 hour ago

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau held off a big charge from Charles Howell III with birdies on his last two holes for a 6-under 66 on Sunday for a two-shot victory at LIV Golf Korea, his first title since winning the U.S. Open last summer.

DeChambeau, who played in the final group at the Masters and lost a 36-hole lead at LIV Golf Mexico City last week, started the third and final round at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club with a four-shot lead and was even par for the round through nine holes.

Howell, his Crushers teammate, closed with a 63. They were tied until Howell made a bogey on the 16th hole, and DeChambeau rolled in a long birdie putt at the 17th for a two-shot cushion going to the par-5 18th. They both birdied.

DeChambeau finished at 19-under 197 and won $4 million for his first LIV Golf League title since September 2023 and his third overall.

Crushers won the team title by nine shots over Smash.

DeChambeau next joins what likely will be 13 other players from LIV Golf in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 15-18. DeChambeau was runner-up to Xander Schauffele in the PGA Championship last year.

Scottie Scheffler, right, walks on the 18th fairway during the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Credit: AP

FILE - A Star Wars supporter poses for a photo during a fan convention called the Star Wars Celebration Japan in Chiba, near Tokyo, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File)

Credit: AP

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

