BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for DeKalb

Bryce Young agrees to 4-year fully guaranteed deal with Panthers worth nearly $38M, AP source says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By STEVE REED – Associated Press
34 minutes ago
X
The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young have agreed to a four-year contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young agreed to a four-year contract, the team announced Friday.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the fully guaranteed deal is worth $37.9 million. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the terms publicly.

The deal comes just four days before the Panthers are to report to training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina. All of Carolina’s draft picks are now under contract heading to camp.

The Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears from the ninth spot to get Young, giving them a potential long-term solution at quarterback — a position where they have struggled to find stability for years.

The 5-foot-10, 204-pound Young won the Heisman Trophy in 2021 for Alabama, where he was a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide. He finished second in school history with 8,356 career yards passing and 80 touchdowns.

He took over first-team reps in OTAs and is tracking to be the team's Week 1 starter.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Forsyth residents urged to conserve water after power restored to plant1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

NEW: Stamp ceremony gives community chance to reflect on John Lewis’ legacy
1h ago

Credit: AP

UPS and Teamsters to resume contract negotiations Tuesday
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second new Vogtle reactor reaches key milestone. Here’s why it matters
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Justin Thomas headed to Minnesota to salvage Ryder Cup hopes
8m ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
10m ago
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
8h ago
Under his skin: Tony Bennett returned often to sing for Atlantans. Some notable concerts
7h ago
Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top