Brussels police find tarantulas, scorpions during drug raid

Updated 59 minutes ago
Prosecutors in Brussels say two people suspected of growing cannabis have been arrested this week in a Brussels apartment that contained a more unusual find: tarantulas, scorpions and bearded dragons

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two people suspected of growing cannabis were arrested this week in a Brussels apartment that contained a more unusual find: tarantulas, scorpions and bearded dragons.

Prosecutors said Friday that local police made the unexpected discovery Wednesday after they were told a strong cannabis smell was coming from a building located in a northeast neighborhood of Belgium's capital.

Police went to the location and searched an apartment where a father and his adult son were arrested. In addition to the 37 cannabis plants and 228 grams of marijuana they seized, police found 52 tarantulas, one python, three scorpions, four turtles, two bearded dragons and 16 beetles.

Prosecutors said the two men were being investigated for animal welfare violations in addition to facing drug charges.

