Brussels bars to shut for a month after spike in virus cases

Brussels has stood out as the main center of concern.

Despite the necessity, many rue the fact that the bar scene will be hit again after it already had to adapt a lot since the crisis broke in March.

“Now we are told to close for a month when (we haven't) even recovered from the first lockdown," said Sebastien Vandenheede, who owns the Manneken Pis cafe in central Brussels. “So shutting down a second time is a very bad signal for the population and the economy."

It also affects consumers, left again at a loss as to where to go. And this time, with rain and cold ever more present, the streets and terraces offer less of an option.

“I do not (know) where I should date anymore,” lamented Vladimir Li, a 30 year old Belgian working in advertising.

At best, bars will open again in early November.

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

People drink beers in a terrace of a pub in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Brussels on Wednesday decided at that all bars, dance halls and cafeterias will have to close for a month to counter a surge in coronavirus cases leaving beer lovers and revelers in a bind. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A bartender, wearing a face mask to fight against the spread of coronavirus, serves a beer to a customer in a pub in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Brussels on Wednesday decided at that all bars, dance halls and cafeterias will have to close for a month to counter a surge in coronavirus cases leaving beer lovers and revelers in a bind. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco