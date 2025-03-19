Brush fire, smoky conditions shut down road leading in and out of Florida Keys

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Traffic was flowing in and out of the Florida Keys on Wednesday after a brush fire led officials to briefly close U.S. 1, snarling traffic for hours for those trying to enter or leave island chain.

Card Sound Road, the only other road connecting the Keys to Florida City on the mainland, remained closed because of the fire, said Kristen Livengood, a spokeswoman for Monroe County.

“I do not have an estimated time frame for when it will reopen,” Livengood said in an email.