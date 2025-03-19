Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Brush fire, smoky conditions shut down road leading in and out of Florida Keys

Traffic is now flowing in and out of the Florida Keys after a brush fire led officials to briefly close U.S. 1, snarling traffic for hours for those trying to enter or leave the island chain
This photo provided by shows smoking from fires on Miami-Dade side fill the sky on Card Sound Road heading to the Florida Keys on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Monroe County Board of County Commissioners via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo provided by shows smoking from fires on Miami-Dade side fill the sky on Card Sound Road heading to the Florida Keys on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Monroe County Board of County Commissioners via AP)
By FREIDA FRISARO – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Traffic was flowing in and out of the Florida Keys on Wednesday after a brush fire led officials to briefly close U.S. 1, snarling traffic for hours for those trying to enter or leave island chain.

Card Sound Road, the only other road connecting the Keys to Florida City on the mainland, remained closed because of the fire, said Kristen Livengood, a spokeswoman for Monroe County.

“I do not have an estimated time frame for when it will reopen,” Livengood said in an email.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said motorists could expect lengthy delays along an 18-mile (29 kilometer) stretch of U.S. 1 “as fire crews intermittently block traffic for fire mitigation/air water drops.”

Florida City is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Miami. The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on the mainland side of Card Sound Road. The smoky conditions caused authorities to briefly close U.S. 1, which reopened later Tuesday night.

The area where the fire broke out is largely rural.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service were working to contain the fire. They advised anyone with respiratory conditions to remain indoors.

It is not rare for brush fires to break out in South Florida during what is known as dry season. It has also been windy in the region this week. Rainy season begins in mid-May.

This photo provided by shows smoking from fires on Miami-Dade side fill the sky on Card Sound Road heading to the Florida Keys on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Monroe County Board of County Commissioners via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Andrine Shufran, right, looks through the ashes that are left of her home in the Hidden Oaks neighborhood in Stillwater, Okla., Monday, March 17, 2025, after wildfires burned through the area Friday. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Credit: AP

As Oklahoma reels from deadly wildfires, authorities warn of fresh fire threat

Blizzard conditions hit the Midwest while wildfires and tornadoes threaten Central US

8m ago

A look at the 42 deaths linked to severe storms in the US

The Latest

Lisa Schiff, right, an art adviser who once counted actor Leonardo DiCaprio among her wealthy clients, walks out of Manhattan federal court after pleading guilty to wire fraud, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Phil Marcelo)

Credit: AP

Onetime art adviser to actor Leonardo DiCaprio gets 2.5 years in prison for $6.5 million fraud

6m ago

Blizzard conditions hit the Midwest while wildfires and tornadoes threaten Central US

8m ago

A former studio engineer is charged with stealing unreleased Eminem music and selling it online

8m ago

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says