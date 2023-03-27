Brunson, Shannon, de Armas will host 'Saturday Night Live'

BreakingNews
3 children, 3 adults killed at Christian school in Nashville
Two actors will make their ‘Saturday Night Live’ debuts as hosts next month — Quinta Brunson and Ana de Armas

NEW YORK (AP) — Two first-time hosts — Quinta Brunson and Ana de Armas — will make their "Saturday Night Live" debuts in April.

Brunson, creator and star of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" comedy, will be host of this Saturday's show, NBC announced on Monday. Lil Yachty, whose latest disc debuted at the top of Billboard's rock and alternative charts, is the musical guest.

Molly Shannon returns to "SNL" to host on April 8. Shannon, one of the show's cast members from 1995 to 2001, has been host one time before. Jonas Brothers, who have a new album due in May, will be the show's musical guest for the third time.

De Armas, who earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," is the scheduled host for April 15. She's got an upcoming show, "Ghosted," rolling out on Apple TV+ later in April.

Karol G is the musical guest on April 15. Her latest disc is the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to top the Billboard chart.

