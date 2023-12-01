Brunson scores 42, Knicks send Pistons to franchise-record 16th straight loss

Cade Cunningham scored 31 points and Killian Hayes chipped 23 in for the Pistons. They have also lost 13 in a row against the Knicks.

New York avoided what would have been a letdown loss after beating Charlotte on Tuesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Knicks and Pistons were tied eight times in the third quarter before Marvin Bagley’s alley-oop gave Detroit an 87-85 advantage with 16 seconds left.

DiVincenzo hit back-to-back 3-pointers within a span of 45 seconds in the fourth quarter to put the Knicks ahead 109-103.

Cunningham made a free throw to cut the deficit to 111-106 after the replay center ruled a Knicks coach’s challenge unsuccessful. Randle made two straight baskets to extend New York’s lead to 115-106 with 1:13 remaining in the game.

Brunson scored 16 points in the opening period to help the Knicks take a 31-17. He shot 5 for 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from long distance.

The Pistons fell behind by 16 points to start the second quarter but closed out the half with back-to-back 3-pointers from Cunningham to make it 54-all.

