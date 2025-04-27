Breaking: Georgia 2nd in nation with 3 officers killed in line of duty this year
Brunson scores 32, Towns adds 27 and Knicks beat Pistons 94-93 to take 3-1 series lead

Karl-Anthony Towns made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 46.6 seconds left and finished with 27 points, Jalen Brunson had 32 points and 11 assists and New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 94-93 to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) takes a shot against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) takes a shot against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 46.6 seconds left and finished with 27 points, Jalen Brunson had 32 points and 11 assists and the New York Knicks beat the Detroit Pistons 94-93 on Sunday to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Detroit's Cade Cunningham had 25 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first playoff triple-double but missed two shots and turned the ball over in the final 1:07.

Tim Hardaway Jr. shot a 3-pointer just before the buzzer and drew some light contact from New York's Josh Hart that wasn't called a foul at the end of a physical game with few whistles from the officials.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in New York.

The Pistons have lost nine straight home playoff games since 2008, equaling an NBA record set by Philadelphia from 1968 to 1971.

The Knicks expected Detroit's best punch, then came out swinging.

Towns scored in the post and had a block, OG Anunoby had a block in the opening minute and New York went on a 14-2 run to take a 10-point lead midway through the first quarter.

The Knicks' smothering defense forced six turnovers and scored 10 points off them to take a 29-19 lead after the first quarter.

New York led by as much as 16 points in the second quarter before the Pistons went on an 11-0 run to help them pull within seven at halftime.

In the third, when Detroit outscored the Knicks 28-14 to take a seven-point lead, Cunningham was the best player on the court.

He had 12 points — making 6 of 7 shots — five assists, five rebounds and three blocks.

The Knicks had a scare late in the third when Brunson limped off the court and toward the locker room with an apparent right knee injury, but he returned to form in the fourth in the closely contested quarter.

Detroit was without Isaiah Stewart for a third straight game because of a knee injury and coach J.B. Bickerstaff said it would be really difficult for the rugged center to return in the series.

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, right, during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, left, defends New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) who goes to the basket during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson, left, tries to steal the ball from New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) gets a shot off against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) takes a shot against Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

