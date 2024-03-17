Brunson becomes fourth Knicks player with consecutive 40-point games, leads New York past Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 42 points, becoming the fourth player in franchise history with 40 or more in consecutive games, and the New York Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings 98-91 on Saturday night.

Brunson had 45 points in Thursday's win at Portland, his seventh 40-point game of the season. He's the first Knicks player to reach that total in back-to-back games since Carmelo Anthony on Feb. 19 and 21, 2014.

Hall of Famers Bernard King and Patrick Ewing are the other Knicks to do it.