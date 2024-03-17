Nation & World News

Brunson becomes fourth Knicks player with consecutive 40-point games, leads New York past Kings

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) pulls up for a shot as Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) runs over to defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

By BEN ROSS – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 42 points, becoming the fourth player in franchise history with 40 or more in consecutive games, and the New York Knicks beat the Sacramento Kings 98-91 on Saturday night.

Brunson had 45 points in Thursday's win at Portland, his seventh 40-point game of the season. He's the first Knicks player to reach that total in back-to-back games since Carmelo Anthony on Feb. 19 and 21, 2014.

Hall of Famers Bernard King and Patrick Ewing are the other Knicks to do it.

Donte DiVincenzo scored 15 points and Josh Hart had nine points and 12 rebounds. Isaiah Hartenstein was a force on the defensive end, blocking five shots and grabbing 14 rebounds, along with seven points.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 21 points and 14 rebounds for his 49th consecutive double-double.

De’Aaron Fox added 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, but was held to 5-for-19 shooting. Malik Monk scored 18 off the bench.

Sacramento fell to 0-8 when scoring fewer than 100 points, as New York held its fifth straight opponent under that number.

It was the Kings’ first loss when allowing fewer than 100 points, dropping to 6-1.

The game featured 20 lead changes and 13 ties.

The Knicks led 53-48 at the half and extended the advantage to nine early in the third quarter on a pair of layups by Brunson.

Sacramento responded with a 15-4 run to go up 63-61, but New York took a 75-74 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Knicks outscored the Kings 23-17 in the final period.

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Golden State on Monday night.

Kings: Host Memphis on Monday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) defends New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein, left, defends Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) maneuvers around New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein as he looks up at the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 16, 2024. The Knicks won 98-91. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Josh Hart, back, knock the ball away from Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 16, 2024. The Knicks won 98-91. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

