Bruins trade big forward Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils

The defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers made their first big move ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring hard-nosed forward Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.
Edmonton sent a 2025 second- and a 2026 fourth-round pick and prospect Max Wanner to Boston for the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, with the Bruins retaining half of Frederic's $2.3 million salary. The New Jersey Devils retained another quarter and received the rights to unsigned draft pick Shane Lachance from the Oilers and Petr Hauser from the Bruins in return.
Trading Frederic is the first sell-off by the Bruins, who are among the teams vying for the final couple of playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Captain Brad Marchand, like Frederic, is a pending free agent, though he has said he would like to play his entire career with Boston and also was injured last weekend and is considered week to week.
Getting the 27-year-old provides Edmonton some much-needed toughness with the aim of helping Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company make another long playoff run this spring, a year after reaching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and losing to Florida. In addition to adding Frederic at a bargain cap hit of $575,000 — under the league minimum — the Oilers also got depth forward Max Jones in this deal.
The deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. EST.
One player who seemingly now will not be on the move is Jake Evans, who signed a four-year, $11.4 million contract extension to remain with the Montreal Canadiens beyond this season.
