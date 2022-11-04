ajc logo
X

Bruins sign player convicted of assault on Black classmate

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who had his draft rights relinquished by Arizona for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.

The Bruins signed Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the 20-year-old. Miller said he would continue to participate in community programs to educate himself and share his mistakes with others.

“Representing the Boston Bruins is a privilege we take seriously as an organization,” Bruins general manager Cam Neely said in a statement. “During this evaluation period, Mitchell was accountable for his unacceptable behavior and demonstrated his commitment to work with multiple organizations and professionals to further his education and use his mistake as a teachable moment for others.”

The Coyotes picked Miller in the fourth round of the 2020 draft despite knowing of his 2016 assault conviction. The team parted ways with Miller amid criticism after learning more about his bullying of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.

The University of North Dakota announced a day later that Miller was no longer with the school's hockey team.

Miller pleaded guilty at age 14 to one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and another teenager were accused of making Meyer-Crothers eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal, and surveillance video showed them kicking and punching him.

Meyer-Crothers' mother Joni told The Arizona Republic that Miller started bullying her son in second grade and used racial epithets.

Miller sent a letter to all 31 NHL teams acknowledging what happened and apologizing for his behavior. Joni Meyer-Crothers’ said Miller never personally apologized to Isaiah or their family other than a court-mandated letter.

“When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely,” Miller said in a statement. “I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago."

Miller sat out the 2020-21 season before scoring 39 goals with 44 assists for Tri-City of the USHL in 2021-22. He was named the USHL’s player and defenseman of the year after setting league records for goals and points by a defenseman.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

A look at how Georgia Tech’s search for a football coach could be unfolding4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Falcons, dare we say, have gotten smart
5h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech meet for final time as Coastal Division foes
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Spencer Strider, Ronald Acuña earn honors in 2022 Players Choice Awards
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
8m ago
Twitter slashes its staff as Musk era takes hold on platform
16m ago
New Italian government closes ports to NGO ships
28m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
14h ago
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
7h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top