Bruins postpone O'Ree honors until '22 so fans can be there

The NHL said Thursday it asked the Bruins and O’Ree to postpone the ceremony until Jan. 18 -- 64 years to the day that he became the league’s first Black player. It had been scheduled for next Thursday night before a game against the New Jersey Devils.

“We hope and expect the change will enable us all to commemorate this moment in a way that matches the magnitude of Willie’s impact,” the league said, “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.”