Bruins fire coach Bruce Cassidy after 1st-round playoff exit

“Bruce has been a fantastic coach and has helped this team win many games and achieve success over his tenure behind the bench,” team president Cam Neely said. “I have the utmost confidence in Don to conduct a thorough search to identify the best candidate that is going to help our team reach its full potential.”

Cassidy, 57, who seemed to coach several editions of the Bruins to their full potential, immediately becomes a top candidate for vacancies in Philadelphia, Chicago, Winnipeg, Vegas and Detroit and any others that may now come open because of his availability. After struggling in two seasons with Washington in his first NHL head-coaching job in the early 2000s, Cassidy developed into one of the smartest hockey minds around by working through the minors with Providence of the American Hockey League and succeeding with Boston.

“Throughout his time in both Providence and Boston, Bruce’s deep passion for the game and pride he showed in representing the franchise was undeniable,” chairman Charlie Jacobs said. "We wish Bruce, Julie and his entire family nothing but success in the future and thank them for all they’ve done for the team both on and off the ice.”

Whoever takes over for Cassidy faces an unenviable task of coaching a lineup that is expected to be without first-line left winger Brad Marchand and top defenseman Charlie McAvoy for at least the first two months of next season. Captain Patrice Bergeron, who won a record fifth Selke Trophy as the NHL's top defensive forward, is also mulling retirement.

