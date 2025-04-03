Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Bruce Springsteen to release 7 albums of unreleased songs, 'Track ll: The Lost Albums'

Bruce Springsteen knows what his fans want
FILE - Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York on Nov. 1, 2016. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP

FILE - Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York on Nov. 1, 2016. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
8 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) —

Bruce Springsteen knows what Bruce Springsteen fans want. And that's more Bruce Springsteen.

The Boss will release seven new studio albums, titled “Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” on June 27. It will contain material written and re-recorded between 1983 and 2018.

The news arrived Thursday morning via Instagram. The 83-song collection is mostly previously unreleased tracks, 74 of them never-before-heard songs, in a box set that includes a 100-page hardcover book.

In a short video clip posted to the social media platform, Springsteen explains that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he began completing "everything I had in my vault," he says. "The Lost Albums are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released."

Springsteen first teased the records on Wednesday morning. A short video posted to his Instagram account revealed that something called “The Lost Albums" was forthcoming, along with Thursday's date, April 3, 2025. The clip also featured text that read “What was lost has been found.”

The caption urged his followers to head to www.lostalbums.net. It led to a subscription webpage and featured the dates "1983-2018."

“Tracks ll" follows his first “Tracks” volume. Released in 1998, it was a 4-CD, 66-song collection of unreleased material.

Springsteen released his last studio album, "Only the Strong Survive," in 2022. It was a collection of covers, the Boss taking on classics from the Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes, Frankie Wilson, Jimmy Ruffin and others.

The late soul legend Sam Moore, a frequent Springsteen collaborator, sang on two of the cuts.

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen said in a statement at the time. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?"

Next month, Springsteen and the E Street band will embark on a tour of Europe and the U.K., beginning May 17 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, and concluding on July 3 in Milan, Italy, at the San Siro Stadium.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Big Head Todd and the Monsters will perform at Variety Playhouse in Atlanta Friday, March 14, 2025. (Courtesy of Jason Siegel)

Credit: (Courtesy of Jason Siegel)

Big Head Todd and the Monsters going strong after nearly four decades

Rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters, celebrating 40 years, will perform in Atlanta March 14.

Rapper Young Scooter dies from injuries after fleeing Atlanta officers, authorities say

Authorities say Atlanta rapper Young Scooter died from injuries he sustained running from police.

The Sex Pistols announce first North American tour in 2 decades

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One as he travels from Las Vegas to Miami on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

EEOC chief shift focus to investigating DEI but her methods provoke outcries

5m ago

A historic Black church took the Proud Boys to court. Now it controls their trademark

7m ago

Rocky outcrops home to polar bears and tiny tropical islands slapped with US tariffs

10m ago

Featured

The last Michelin Guide Awards ceremony took place at the Georgia World Congress Center on Monday, Oct 28, 2024.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia

The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death

The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.

Trump’s legal fees, religious liberty and DEI: What made the cut with Georgia lawmakers

Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.