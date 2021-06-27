Bruce Springsteen marks the return of live shows on Broadway

“It's good to see everyone here tonight unmasked, sitting next to each other,” Springsteen said. “What a year. I'm 71 years on this planet and I've never seen anything like it.”

Audience members had to show proof of vaccination to enter the St. James Theatre. That attracted a boisterous handful of anti-vaccination demonstrators to gather at the entrance and complain Springsteen was promoting segregation.

Inside, one audience member, Gina Zabinski of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, said it felt amazing to see music performed live again. “I'm going to cry,” she said.

“I didn't think I would miss it as much as I did,” said Zabinski, who brought her son Zak, a musical theater student at the University of Miami. “I think I just took it for granted because we would go to shows all the time.”

Another fan, Benjamin Smith of Philadelphia, said “I can't think of a better person to help us return to a sense of normalcy.”

Springsteen said he and his family were lucky during the pandemic, able to stay healthy and keep busy.

“I had a podcast with the president of the United States (Barack Obama),” he said. “I was handcuffed and thrown in jail.”

The latter referred to his Nov. 14, 2020 arrest for drunken driving and reckless driving in New Jersey. Those charges were later dismissed since he had a blood alcohol level below the state's legal limit and he paid a fine for downing two tequila shots in an area where alcohol wasn't allowed.

“New Jersey,” he said. “They love me there.”

While the case provided him with fresh fodder for jokes, the structure and stories of Springsteen's show was similar, if a little streamlined, to the way it was the first time he was on Broadway.

He eliminated the iconic closer, “Born to Run,” replacing it with the thematically sharper “I'll See You in My Dreams,” off his 2020 album. The two-song duet with his wife, Patti Scialfa, featured a smoldering version of “Fire,” his song that became a 1978 hit for the Pointer Sisters.

In a clear reference to the George Floyd killing, Springsteen performed his own song about a police shooting, “American Skin (41 Shots),” standing onstage in a blood red spotlight.

Springsteen said he's never seen American democracy as threatened as it is today, and that it frightened him.

“I'm still stubborn,” he said. “I believe we're going to make it.”

Caption Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen exits out the stage door after the "Springsteen On Broadway" reopening night performance at the St. James Theatre on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

